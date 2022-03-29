Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

Sensex on Tuesday jumped 317.22 points to 57,910.71 in the opening trade, while Nifty gained 93.45 points to 17,315.45.

Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The Nifty Financial Services index rose as much as 0.8 per cent, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, while a 1.2 per cent jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki boosted the Nifty Auto index by 0.9 per cent.

