Sensex up over 300 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 17,300 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 09:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Tuesday jumped 317.22 points to 57,910.71 in the opening trade, while Nifty gained 93.45 points to 17,315.45. 

Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The Nifty Financial Services index rose as much as 0.8 per cent, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, while a 1.2 per cent jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki boosted the Nifty Auto index by 0.9 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 