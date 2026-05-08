<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/equity">Equity</a> markets stayed on the back foot for the second day on Friday as fresh geopolitical tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> revived concerns over energy supplies and weighed heavily on investor sentiment.</p>.<p>Foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/global-markets">global markets</a> further added to the bearish trend.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex</a> tanked 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19. During the session, it tumbled 698.09 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 77,146.43.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 24,176.15.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India tanked 6.62 per cent after its March quarter earnings.</p>.<p>HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the laggards.</p>.<p>However, Titan jumped 4.76 per cent after the leading jewellery and watchmaker reported a 35.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,179 crore for the March quarter of FY26.</p>.<p>Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Infosys and HCL Tech settled in the positive territory.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around USD 100 per barrel.</p>.Stock markets slump in early trade amid fresh tensions in West Asia.<p>"Markets witnessed a risk-off session following fresh US-Iran military action near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, which weakened ceasefire hopes and triggered profit booking. However, stability in crude oil prices around USD 100 per barrel and benign US 10-year yields continue to provide support to the broader sentiment and the rupee," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Though the road ahead is slightly bumpy, optimism around a possible diplomatic resolution persists, he added.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi ended marginally higher, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading in negative territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Thursday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 340.89 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In the previous session, Sensex ended 114 points lower at 77,844.52. The Nifty dipped 4.30 points to end at 24,326.65.</p>