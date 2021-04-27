Sensex, Nifty inch up in opening session

Sensex, Nifty inch up in opening session

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 09:35 ist

Sensex rose 155.63 points to 48,542.14 in the opening session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 49.80 points to 14,534.80

