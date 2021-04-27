Sensex, Nifty inch up in opening session

Sensex rose 155.63 points to 48,542.14 in the opening session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 49.80 points to 14,534.80
Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra
NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos
Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler
DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!
Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans
The Alphonso mango wars
Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes