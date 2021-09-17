Sensex, Nifty open at fresh lifetime highs

Sensex, Nifty open at fresh lifetime highs

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 17 2021, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 09:35 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

In opening trade, Sensex rallied 356.95 points to a lifetime high of 59,498.11, while Nifty surged 103.20 points to a record 17,732.70.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Stock Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

 