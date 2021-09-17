Sensex, Nifty open at fresh lifetime highs

In opening trade, Sensex rallied 356.95 points to a lifetime high of 59,498.11, while Nifty surged 103.20 points to a record 17,732.70.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What's heating the planet?
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet
Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police
SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'
TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021
DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't
Afghans on US military bases await resettlement