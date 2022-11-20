Sensex, Nifty set to hit all-time highs

Indian equities are expected to test their all-time highs during the week on the back of softening inflation data globally, better-than-expected results and strong domestic macros. While Bank Nifty has already crossed its all-time high last week, both Nifty and Sensex are now likely to cross their all-time high this week.

Due to the lack of any major domestic events this week, investors would track global macros as well as geopolitical developments for market cues. US FOMC meeting minutes would hold importance post the recent hawkish commentaries by US Fed that they might continue their aggressive stance. Other events that would be keenly watched are US & Europe PMI data and US New homes sales data.

During the last week, Indian markets mostly remained in a consolidative mode. Nifty, after rallying 6.7 per cent in the previous four weeks, ended with a marginal loss of 0.2 per cent this week. Inherent strength continued with the benchmark indices touching 52-week highs – although the all-time high mark remained elusive.

In the last couple of weeks, a strong rebound is being witnessed across global markets due to lower inflation, a fall in crude oil prices and the easing out of restrictions in China. US inflation strengthened its reversal trend with a third consecutive month of decline. On the domestic front too, India’s CPI inflation fell to 6.7 per cent in October 2022 from 7.4 per cent in September 2022. Thus, signs of cooling inflation across economies raised hope of central banks slowing down their aggressive rate hike cycle.

Last week marked the end of corporate earnings which were largely ahead of expectations. Once again, the financials sector drove the bulk of growth for the quarter.

The earnings momentum continues to be robust and we expect a strong 17 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next two years.

During the week several new-age companies were seen in action with a lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ending for four companies - Paytm, Nykaa, FINO Payments Bank and Policybazaar. Two new listings were seen - Bikaji & Global Health (Medanta Hospitals), which had decent listings.

The primary market would continue to see action with three more companies - Archean, Kaynes Tech and Keystone getting listed next week.

