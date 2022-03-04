Sensex, Nifty tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Sensex, Nifty tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Reuters
Reuters,
  Mar 04 2022
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 10:19 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Shares fell more than 1 per cent on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global equity markets, as the escalating Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index had fallen by 1.46 per cent to 16,256.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex had dropped by 1.52 per cent to 54,266.72. Both the indexes were set for their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Ukraine's state emergency service said a fire broke out in a building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

India is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

Nifty's bank index <.NSEBANK, financial services index , auto index and IT index were among the top losers, falling between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Asian stock markets suffered heavy losses while oil prices jumped on the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

