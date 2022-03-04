Sensex, Nifty tumble as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Shares fell more than 1 per cent on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global equity markets, as the escalating Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index had fallen by 1.46 per cent to 16,256.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex had dropped by 1.52 per cent to 54,266.72. Both the indexes were set for their fourth consecutive weekly loss.
Ukraine's state emergency service said a fire broke out in a building outside the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
India is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.
Nifty's bank index <.NSEBANK, financial services index , auto index and IT index were among the top losers, falling between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.
Asian stock markets suffered heavy losses while oil prices jumped on the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict.
