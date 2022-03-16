Sensex opens 800 points higher, Nifty nears 16,900

Sensex opens 800 points higher, Nifty nears 16,900

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 09:45 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex jumped 808.69 points to 56,585.54 in the opening session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nifty surged 233.20 points to 16,896.20.

All stocks except Sun Pharma were trading in green on the BSE Sensex index. Banking stocks were the best performers with IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank up over 3.6 per cent.

More to follow...

 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

