Sensex opens above 58,300; Nifty above 17,400

Sensex opens above 58,300; Nifty above 17,400

Shares rise on auto, telecom boost ahead of cabinet meeting

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 09:52 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in some energy stocks, while automobile and telecom companies jumped after reports that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.19 per cent higher at 17,412.60and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 per cent to 58,358.53.

Auto stocks rose 0.47 per cent on reports that the government would likely consider production-linked incentive scheme for specific segments of the sector in a cabinet meeting.

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea advanced about 3 per cent and bigger rival Bharti Airtel rose 1.4 per cent after a separate report that the union cabinet could consider financial relief measures for the telecom sector in a meeting.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose sharply, adding over 4 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended a rally to a second session to rise 10 per cent. On Tuesday the stock soared 40 per cent ahead of a shareholders meeting.

Shares in broader Asia were lower after weak Chinese economic data sparked worries of slowing growth globally.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 