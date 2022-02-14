Sensex plunges by over 1,500 points in early trade

Sensex plunges by over 1,500 points, Nifty below 17,000 in early trade

Nifty fell by over 450 points, below 17,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 09:52 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark equity index Sensex crashed by over 1,500 points to slip below 57,000 in early trade on Monday. Meanwhile, Nifty dived over 450 points to below 17,000 on Monday morning.

The markets, dragged down by banking stocks, were down as investors globally fretted over escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.1 per cent to 17,018, as of 9:16 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.1 per cent at 56,910.46.

Banking stocks were under radar after India's federal investigation agency filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding lenders.

The Nifty banking index fell 2.8 per cent, while the public sector banking index dropped 3.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, state-run Life Insurance Corp of India filed draft papers with the market regulator on Sunday to sell 5 per cent of its shares to potentially raise nearly $8 billion, dwarfing the biggest IPO in Asia's third-largest economy by a considerable margin.

India is expected to release inflation data for January later in the day.

(With inputs from Reuters)

