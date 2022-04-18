Sensex plunges over 1,000 points in early trade

Sensex was down by 1,048.05 points in early trade, at 57,323 as of 9.26 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Nifty was down by 268.50 points trading at 17,207.15.

Tech and banking stocks were lagging with Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS being the worst hit. NTPC and tata Steel were the top gainers.

