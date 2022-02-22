Sensex plunges over 900 points in early trade

Sensex plunges over 900 points in early trade as Ukraine crisis simmers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 22 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 09:30 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty logged their fifth straight session of fall on Tuesday as participants remained cautious over lingering geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe.

Tracking deep losses in other Asian bourses, the BSE Sensex dived over 900 points in the opening session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 288 points or 1.68 per cent to close at 16,918.35.

More to follow...

