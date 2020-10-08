Sensex reclaims 40,000-mark after 225 days

The 30-share benchmark index BSE Sensex has reclaimed the 40,000-mark for the first time in 225 days, as global liquidity continues to propel equities.

BSE opened at 40,204.32, 325.37 points higher (+0.82%).

At 9:21 am, Sensex was trading 416.99 points higher, at 40,295

The last time Sensex had traded above 40,000-mark was in the intraday trade on February 26, 2020. In the March meltdown, Sensex tanked 36%, as fears of Covid-19 crippling the world economy crippled world markets.

However, BSE Sensex is still trading 5% below its life high of 42,273.87.

Similarly, broader 50-share index NSE Nifty opened at 11,835.40, up 96.55 points (0.82%).

On BSE Sensex, all stocks, led by IT stocks, were trading in the green, except for HDFC.

Analysts say that markets have seen a lot of liquidity arising out of $6 trillion global stimulus packages being diverted to the equities.