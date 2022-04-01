Sensex rises 112 points, Nifty 33 points in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 01 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 09:37 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex rose by 112.71 points to 58,681.22 in the opening trade on Friday, while Nifty gained 33.35 points to 17,498.10.

More to follow...

