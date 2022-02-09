Sensex rises 400 pts in opening, above 58,200

Sensex rises 400 pts in opening, above 58,200

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 09:45 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Wednessday jumped 413.19 points to 58,221.77 in the opening session, Nifty, meanwhile, surged 118 points to 17,384.75.

NTPC and Sun Pharma were the worst hit while Maruti Suzuki Ltd, HCL tech and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers on the Benchmark BSE index.

More to follow...

