Sensex rises over 200 pts in opening session on firm global cues

  • Jun 30 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 10:13 ist
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 211.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 35,173.07, while the NSE Nifty rose 57.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 10,369.75.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 209.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, lower at 34,961.52, while the NSE Nifty settled 70.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, down at 10,312.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Monday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,937.06 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic indices tracked gains in global benchmarks that were buoyed by positive macroeconomic numbers.

China's purchasing managers index (PMI) of factory activity improved on May and beat forecasts, while the non-manufacturing reading was also better than hoped.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Seoul were trading with significant gains.

Further, on Wall Street, benchmarks rallied in overnight session after a much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 per cent to USD 41.63 per barrel.

