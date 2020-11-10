Sensex shares at costliest level in history

Shares of equity benchmark Sensex companies are trading at the costliest level ever seen in history.

The price-equity ratio (PE Ratio) -- a key metric for the valuation -- of BSE Sensex companies, on Monday, crossed 30 for the first time in the history. The PE ratio is the amount paid by the investors for every rupee earned by a company or a set of companies.

As of November 9, an investor is paying Rs 30.64 for every Re 1 earned by the BSE Sensex companies -- making them way costlier than they actually deserve.

Dalal Street insiders expect a substantial correction after the December quarter numbers are announced. "With weak numbers, this really doesn't look sustainable in a long run. I can see correction happening by the end of February," a domestic fund house CEO told DH.

On Monday, with over 1.6% rally, Indian equity markets claimed fresh all-time highs on the back of Joe Biden's victory as the President of the United States.

The prospects of higher fiscal and monetary expansion back home also gave the markets greater comfort on liquidity and interest rates, according to analysts.

In Monday's rally investors stood to be richer by Rs 2.07 lakh crore, while in November, till now, they have been richer by Rs 7.75 lakh crore. The total investor wealth as of date stands at Rs 165.67 lakh crore -- the highest ever in history.

With this rally, benchmark indices have raced more than 7.5% in the month of November.