Sensex slumps 1,700 points, Nifty below 15,800 on weak global cues

Equity benchmark Sensex fell sharply during the opening session on Monday amid skyrocketing crude oil prices. Notably, the Ukraine crisis pushed Brent crude oil price to $130 a barrel on Monday.

Sensex tanked over 1,700 points to trade at 52,546.29 at 10:30 am, while Nifty dropped over 400 points to 15,758.90.

At 9.50 am, Sensex was trading at 52,719.66, down 1,614.15 points, while Nifty stood at 15,797.35, down 448.00 points.

The 30-share Sensex slumped 1,459.28 points to 52,874.53 in early trade after a weak start, while Nifty declined 420.50 points to 15,824.85.

Both the indexes extended losses to a fourth straight session. Last week, they also posted their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears.

Also Read — Brent crude nears $140, close to all-time high

India is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

The Nifty's bank index, financial services index , private sector bank index, auto index and IT index were among the top losers, dropping between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Check out latest videos from DH: