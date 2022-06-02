Sensex tanks 246 points amid weak Asian markets

Sensex tanks 246 points in early trade amid weak Asian markets

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were the biggest laggards

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmarks continued to fall for the third day running on Thursday, with the Sensex tanking 246 points in early trade, amid weak Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 246.06 points lower at 55,135.11. The broader NSE Nifty declined 79.7 points to 16,443.05.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, TCS, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the major gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading lower, while Shanghai quoted in the green.

Stock markets in the US had ended lower on Wednesday.

The Sensex declined 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 55,381.17 on Wednesday. The Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 16,522.75.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.56 per cent to $114.48 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,930.16 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.

"Inflation fears along with interest rate hikes going ahead are back on front pages. FPI outflows too are seen denting sentiments," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
BSE
NSE
Markets

What's Brewing

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

 