Sensex tanks 444 points in opening session

Sensex tanks 444 points in opening session

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 09:35 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 444.83 points on Monday. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 128.40 points to 16,875.35.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
business
Business News
US dollar

What's Brewing

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Extreme weather costs world billions in 2021: Study

Extreme weather costs world billions in 2021: Study

DH Toon | Always wear 'mask' at 'hate speech' assembly!

DH Toon | Always wear 'mask' at 'hate speech' assembly!

Why Salman Khan remains Bollywood's undisputed 'Sultan'

Why Salman Khan remains Bollywood's undisputed 'Sultan'

How will PLI scheme help make India 'Atmanirbhar'?

How will PLI scheme help make India 'Atmanirbhar'?

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

 