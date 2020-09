Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 800 points on Thursday, tracking massive sell-off in global stocks amid heavy foreign fund outflow and fear of rising coronavirus cases across the world.

At 2:10 pm, Sensex was 833.79 points or 2.21% lower at 36,834.63.

The broader NSE Nifty50 index fell 2.13% to 10,895.25. Both the indexes have lost more than 4% so far this week.