Sensex up by 293 points, Nifty by 102 in early trade

Sensex up by 293 points, Nifty by 102 in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 09:35 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

After a day in the red, Sensex jumped up by 293.15 points, to 57,459.89 points, in early trade on Tuesday. Nifty was also up 102 points, at 17,275.65.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Nifty
Sensex
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

 