Sensex up nearly 370 points, Nifty above 16,000 at open

Sensex on Wednesday climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in the opening trade, while Nifty jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35 led by gains in information technology and pharma stocks.

Asian markets stabilised as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine and a US ban on Russian oil.

Oil prices jumped after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

A crucial driver of equity selling has been rocketing commodities prices.

The crisis has fuelled fears that the fragile global recovery from Covid-19 will be replaced by a period of stagflation, in which inflation surges and economies flatline or contract.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29 per cent at 16,060.55, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent to 53,570.38, extending gains from the previous session.

Airline operators Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet jumped 7.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

The Nifty's IT index, auto index and energy index were among gainers, rising 1 per cent each.

