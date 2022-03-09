Sensex up nearly 370 points, Nifty above 16,000 at open

Sensex up nearly 370 points, Nifty above 16,000 at open

A crucial driver of equity selling has been rocketing commodities prices

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 10:24 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Wednesday climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in the opening trade, while Nifty jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35 led by gains in information technology and pharma stocks. 

Asian markets stabilised as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine and a US ban on Russian oil.

Oil prices jumped after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

A crucial driver of equity selling has been rocketing commodities prices.

The crisis has fuelled fears that the fragile global recovery from Covid-19 will be replaced by a period of stagflation, in which inflation surges and economies flatline or contract.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29 per cent at 16,060.55, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent to 53,570.38, extending gains from the previous session.

Airline operators Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet jumped 7.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

The Nifty's IT index, auto index and energy index were among gainers, rising 1 per cent each.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Road to renewable energy in Japan, a top CO2 emitter

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Freedom of Afghans over the wall or through the desert

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

Apple unveils all-new Mac Studio, Display panel

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

 