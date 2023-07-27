Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 19,800 at open

More details are awaited. 

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2023, 09:36 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday climbed 185.81 points to 66,893.01 in the early trade, Nifty jumped 66.60 points to 19,844.90. 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

