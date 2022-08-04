Sensex up over 350 points, Nifty above 17,400 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 10:00 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday climbed 362.13 points to 58,712.66 in the early trade, while Nifty gained 102.55 points to 17,490.70. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Business News

