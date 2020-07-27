Sensex's 52-week returns become positive again

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE Sensex, has started giving positive annual returns for the first time in almost five months, aided by global liquidity.

On Friday, the 30-share Sensex closed at 38,128.90 points, recovering most of the losses it had seen in the March mayhem. Right now, the index is 0.7% higher than what it was a year ago at 37,847.65 points -- for the first time since March 6.

The last time the markets had closed with positive annual returns (of 2.6%) was on March 6. However, post that as equity meltdown expedited, the investors lost a substantial chunk of their holdings.

The march of Sensex towards the positive territory was primarily led by the rally in the stocks of Reliance Industries Ltd and the surging global liquidity, according to various analysts.

Reliance, by selling about a quarter of its holding in Jio Platforms, has been able to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore through a series of stake sale deals, which has buoyed the sentiments on Dalal Street.

Also, as the governments globally have announced stimulus packages of over $6 trillion in the past few months it has led to a surge in global liquidity.

A lot of this liquidity has been parked in the equities across the globe. In the three months of May, June, and July, the foreign funds have parked Rs 23,208.95 crore in the Indian equity market.

The growing fears of coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the impact of the collapse of YES Bank, had led to a severe meltdown in the Indian shares, which has collapsed by 38.2% from its life highs of 42,059 points in January 2020, to a three-year low level of 25,981.24 on March 23 -- when markets had bottomed out.

After March 23, till now, the markets have rallied by 46.8%. However, Sensex is still 9.3% lower than its peak level of 42,059.

The rally has led to a surge in the price-to-earnings ratios of Indian benchmarks, that have rallied by about 35% in three months now.