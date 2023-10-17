Sept passenger car sales decline 21.6% ahead of festive season

The substantial growth in three-wheeler sales can be attributed to multiple factors. “While cargo three-wheelers have experienced considerable growth driven by the demand from e-commerce industries, the growth in September 2023 has been primarily propelled by passenger three-wheeler sales,” said Abhishek Kochar, Senior Director, Alvarez & Marsal.

"It's important to note that passenger three-wheeler sales had not fully recovered to the levels seen in FY19 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a delay in the purchase of these vehicles. This recovery has been anticipated for some time," he added.