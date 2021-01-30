SII applies for trials of second Covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute applies for trials of second Covid-19 vaccine

It has already produced Covishield vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jan 30 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another Covid-19 vaccine and that it hopes to launch it by June 2021.

The city-based firm has already produced Covishield vaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Centre has purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine for the ongoing inoculation drive.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said, "Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!"

The country launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
Novavax

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 