Serum Institute's Cyrus S Poonawalla calls on vice president

Serum Institute of India's chairman and managing director Cyrus S Poonawalla Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Poonawalla apprised Naidu of the progress made by the institute in recent days.

Serum Institute of India is producing coronavirus vaccine Covishield in India.

Poonawala was accompanied by the company's executive director Natasha Poonawalla, the VP Secretariat said.