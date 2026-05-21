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Several measures under consideration to contain widening CAD: Piyush Goyal

A CAD occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPiyush GoyalCAD

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