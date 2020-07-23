Sex toys sales up by 65% post coronavirus lockdown, says survey

Maharashtra emerged as the top state in consuming sex products, reported Times of India.

The survey was conducted by ThatsPersonal.com, a sexual health and wellness product retailer, and the 22 million lakh visitors on the website were used as the basis of the study.

Subsequently, the 3.35 lakh orders and a little less than 5 lakh products sold were used to identify consumer behaviour patterns.

A key finding was that while males took more time on the website, females made a larger number of purchases in terms of products.

Thatspersonal.com published the results of this survey in a report called ‘India Uncovered: Insightful Analysis of Sex Products’ .

While 64 per cent of all buyers were male, cities like Vijayawada, Jamshedpur, Belgaum, and Jabalpur had more female buyers than males.

Metropolitan cities ranked the highest amongst the biggest buyers of products - with Mumbai leading, followed by Bengaluru, and then the national capital, Delhi.

Amongst tier-2 cities, thte highest number sex toys were purchased in Lucknow, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh.

The highest average value purchase was from Surat, each order costing as Rs 3,900 on average.

"It's been a great journey so far with interesting learnings coming from our data mining and analytics. We find the market rapidly growing as Indians have shed their inhibitions and are open to experiment and try out new products,” Samir Saraiya, CEO of ThatsPersonal.com.