<p>New Delhi: Shares of airline companies, tour and travel related services providers tumbled on Monday morning trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.</p><p>The stock of InterGlobe Aviation tanked 7.50 per cent, while SpiceJet declined by 7.27 per cent on the BSE.</p><p>Shares of Yatra Online tumbled 11.14 per cent, Easy Trip Planners slumped 9.39 per cent, TBO TEK dived 8.19 per cent and Thomas Cook dropped 5.40 per cent.</p>.Sensex, Nifty crash in early trade as West Asia crisis deepens.<p>In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 1,027.60 points lower at 80,284.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 305.95 points to 24,864.35.</p><p>The conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations.</p><p>The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Sunday reported a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs, due to airspace restrictions arising from the Middle East crisis.</p><p>IATO President Ravi Gosain told PTI that travel agents across the country are working closely with airlines and overseas partners to minimise inconvenience to passengers by facilitating re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings.</p>