Shivalik Small Finance Bank unveils next-gen fintech platform in partnership with Falcon

Anshul Swami, Managing Director of Shivalik Small Finance Bank, said, "We have a strong ambition to become one of the fastest-growing and most innovative digital-first banks in India. We want to add over a million new savings within 2-3 years. We strongly believe that the launch of our revolutionary neo-banking stack, in association with Falcon, will help us build operational efficiencies, introduce innovative product lines with a faster go-to-market time, and scale to the next level.”

"Our partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank, a visionary in digital-first strategy, is a significant step in our shared journey towards shaping the future of finance. We are confident that banks like Shivalik will pave the path to India’s banking revolution, and we’re excited to propel that growth. With plans to introduce multiple industry-first products, we aim to keep the bank, its customers, and partners at the forefront of India’s digital banking transformation, while upholding the highest levels of compliance," said Priyanka Kanwar, Falcon's Co-Founder, and CEO.