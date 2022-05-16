Spl child boarding case: DGCA finds IndiGo in violation

Show-cause notice to IndiGo over special child boarding incident

IndiGo had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in 'a state of panic'

PTI
PTI,
  • May 16 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 18:17 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a specially-abled child. A DGCA panel says that IndiGo is prima facie found in violation of regulations. 

IndiGo had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", opening up the airline to criticism from all quarters.  Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that no human being should have to go through this and he himself is investigating the incident.

More to follow...

