Show-cause notice to IndiGo over special child boarding incident

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a specially-abled child. A DGCA panel says that IndiGo is prima facie found in violation of regulations.

IndiGo had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", opening up the airline to criticism from all quarters. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that no human being should have to go through this and he himself is investigating the incident.

