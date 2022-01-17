Shriram Transport Finance to train 1,000 drivers for transporting Oxygen

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has partnered with Skill India to train 1,000 drivers to ensure seamless and accident free transportation of oxygen tankers.

With an objective to streamline Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers supply chain amidst the pandemic, Shriram Transport Finance Company has launched a CSR initiative- Shriram Seva Sankalp LMO Driver Training.

The campaign aims to upskill 1,000 experienced Heavy & Medium Vehicle drivers to carefully handle and transport Cryogenic LMO Tankers.

The Holistic Cryogenic Medical Oxygen Tanker Driver Training Program will offer the trainees a deep-dive into the theory, hands-on practice on simulator, handling of Hazardous cargo tanker and in-plant LMO loading and unloading along with all other safety precautions to be taken. This will help in creating a pool of skilled drivers to transport cryogenic medical oxygen tankers owing to its growing significance in medical management of Covid-19 across hospitals. Post the successful completion of the training program, the drivers will be awarded with a certification by the Logistics Skill Council.

Umesh Revankar, VC & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company said, “Drivers have always been an integral part of the Shriram Ecosystem. Thus upskilling drivers and enabling them to be in tandem with the rising needs of the society is a cause that is close to our heart. Since the start of our CSR training program, over 10,000 candidates have been trained to drive heavy and light motor vehicles with ease.”

“The need for skilled drivers to operate oxygen tankers was felt in 2021 owing to the acute shortage of oxygen in the country. As India braces towards meeting challenges of the third wave of the pandemic, our endeavour is to once again provide continuous support to the society. Thus, we have stepped up to the opportunity and decided to work together with the government to avert a similar situation in the future,” he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: