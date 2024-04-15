Significant share of two wheelers in India still uninsured: SBI Gen Insurance MD & CEO

If you see passenger cars, the growth improved to 26 per cent last year, it was 13 per cent before that. Again, it moderated to around 7.5 per cent, so the pent up demand effect is already normalised. Right now, we are able to see around 7 per cent growth in terms of passenger cars, which is again reflecting in the motor insurance profile. But, having said that, the uninsured vehicles are still occupying a significant portion, mainly the two-wheeler segment. From Vahan data we are seeing around 45 to 50 per cent of the two wheelers are still uninsured. State governments, the regulator and insurance companies - all three stakeholders - are working towards reducing the number of uninsured vehicles.