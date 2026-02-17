Menu
Silver and gold prices decline up to 2% on muted demand, weak global cues

In the international market, silver slipped USD 1.65, or 2.15 per cent, to USD 74.96 per ounce, while gold was trading 1.04 per cent lower at USD 4,938.70 per ounce.
