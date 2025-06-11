<p>New Delhi: Silver prices on Wednesday declined Rs 341 to Rs 1,06,408 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery decreased Rs 341, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 1,06,408 per kilogram in a business turnover of 21,128 lots.</p>.Silver soars Rs 1,000 to hit fresh peak of Rs 1.08 lakh/kg; gold falls Rs 280/10 g.<p>Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.</p>.<p>Globally, silver futures was trading 0.05 per cent lower at USD 36.63 per ounce in New York.</p>