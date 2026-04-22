<p>New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 300 to Rs 1.57 lakh per 10 grams while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver </a>plunged by Rs 2,700 to Rs 2.55 lakh per kg in the national capital on Wednesday amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations.</p>.<p>According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity slipped Rs 300 to Rs 1,57,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).</p>.<p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold </a>declined on Wednesday after plans for a second round of US-Iran peace negotiations collapsed, despite President Donald Trump extending the ceasefire," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.</p>.Silver futures rise to Rs 2.49 lakh per kg; gold futures increase on spot demand.<p>The absence of progress kept uncertainty elevated, supporting crude oil prices and the US dollar, while acting as a headwind for precious metals, he added.</p>.<p>Market participants will continue to respond to ongoing developments from both sides, with price movements reflecting a cautious wait-and-see approach until clearer signals emerge.</p>.<p>In the international markets, spot silver rose 1.46 per cent to USD 77.80 per ounce while gold advanced 0.48 per cent to USD 4,742.97 per ounce.</p>.<p>"Gold traded positive after a gap-up opening, supported by ongoing ceasefire hopes, although conflicting statements from US President Donald Trump regarding extension of the ceasefire have kept volatility elevated," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.</p>.<p>He noted that the mixed signals on geopolitical developments are creating uncertainty across asset classes, leading to sharp but short-lived moves in gold.</p>.<p>"Market focus is now shifting towards the US Federal Reserve policy due on April 29, which will be a key trigger for direction," Trivedi said. </p>