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Silver, gold fall as US-Iran talks uncertainty weighs on bullion

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity slipped Rs 300 to Rs 1,57,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold pricesSilver prices

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