<p>New Delhi: Precious metal prices increased up to 2 per cent in the national capital on Wednesday, with silver rising to Rs 2.77 lakh per kilogram, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> advancing to Rs 1.64 lakh per 10 grams, tracking strong global trends and sustained safe-haven buying.</p>.<p>According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal jumped Rs 5,900, or 2 per cent, to Rs 2,77,900 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 2,72,000 per kg.</p>.<p>Extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session, gold of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 1,000, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,64,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,63,200 per 10 grams in the previous market session.</p>.<p>"Gold held on to moderate gains on Wednesday as persistent uncertainty over US trade policy and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to drive safe-haven flows into precious metals," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hdfc">HDFC</a> Securities, said.</p>.<p>He added that ongoing tariff-related uncertainty, along with US President Donald Trump's renewed threats of higher duties, has kept financial markets on edge and reinforced investor demand for defensive assets such as gold.</p>.Silver climbs Rs 4,000 to Rs 2.68 lakh/kg; gold rises to Rs 1.61 lakh/10g.<p>In the international market, spot silver gained USD 3.13, or 3.59 per cent, to USD 90.30 per ounce, while gold was trading nearly 1 per cent higher at USD 5,181.46 per ounce.</p>.<p>"Spot gold has recovered most of its losses incurred on Tuesday's selloff which was induced by positive risk sentiment and a firmer US dollar," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies, Mirae Asset, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the US and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> are scheduled to hold the third round of talks in Geneva on Thursday.</p>.<p>Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran and uncertainty surrounding Iran's nuclear programme continue to embed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/geopolitical-tensions">geopolitical</a> risk premium in global markets supporting bullion prices further.</p>