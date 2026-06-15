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Silver jumps over Rs 6,000 in futures trade as US-Iran deal boosts sentiment

In the past week, silver fell Rs 2,351, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2.46 lakh per kg.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewssilverSilver prices

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