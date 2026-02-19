Menu
Silver jumps Rs 18,000 to Rs 2.6 lakh per kg; gold scales to Rs 1.58 lakh per 10g

Silver surged by Rs 18,000 to Rs 2,64,000 per kg whereas gold spiked Rs 1,950 to Rs 1,58,650.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:40 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 15:40 IST
