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Silver jumps Rs 7,000, gold rises Rs 3,700 on wedding season demand

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal soared Rs 7,000, or 3.04 per cent, to Rs 2,37,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 2,30,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:46 IST
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