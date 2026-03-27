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Silver plunges 5%, gold drops Rs 1,900 in Delhi

Analysts said bullion prices remained volatile as movements in crude oil and global cues influenced investor sentiment.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold pricesSilver prices

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