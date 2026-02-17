Menu
Silver prices decline over 2% to Rs 2.33 lakh per kg on weak global cues, thin liquidity

Silver for March delivery plunged Rs 6,330, or 2.64 per cent, to Rs 2,33,561 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,820 lots.
Published 17 February 2026, 10:09 IST
