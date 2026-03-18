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Silver prices plunge by Rs 6,000, gold drops Rs 1,000 on profit booking

Gold prices declined as a wave of profit booking by traders met lacklustre physical demand.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:47 IST
GoldsilverGold pricesbusinessSilver prices

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