Silver prices spurt to Rs 2.65 lakh per kg amid Trump tariffs-induced uncertainties

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for March delivery increased Rs 252 to Rs 2,65,585 per kilogram in a business turnover of 6,002 lots.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 08:43 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 08:43 IST
