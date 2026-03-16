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Silver tumbles Rs 9,000, gold declines Rs 2,950 amid weak global cues

Silver prices tumbled by Rs 9,000 to Rs 2.56 lakh per kg while gold prices dropped by Rs 2,950 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:20 IST
Business NewsGold pricesbusinessSilver prices

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