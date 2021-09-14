Singapore and India's payment services to link in 2022

Singapore and India's payment services to link in 2022

The linkage between Singapore's PayNow and India's UPI will enable users to make instant and low-cost fund transfers directly from one bank account to another

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Sep 14 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The central banks of Singapore and India have agreed to link the payment services PayNow and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by July next year, Singapore's central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The linkage between Singapore's PayNow and India's UPI will enable users to make instant and low-cost fund transfers directly from one bank account to another between the countries, Singapore's central bank Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

Once implemented, users in India can transfer funds to Singapore using a mobile phone number, while transfers can be made from the city-state to India via UPI virtual payment addresses.

"By reducing the cost and inefficiencies of remittances between Singapore and India, the PayNow-UPI linkage will directly benefit individuals and businesses in Singapore and India that greatly rely on this mode of payment," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS. 

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Singapore
India
UPI
Digital Payment

What's Brewing

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 