Snacks, cereals, plant-based food: Kellogg to split into 3 companies

Kellogg Co, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.
Kellogg's which also owns and MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
Kellogg's had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its its snack division. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.
“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said CEO Steve Cahillane.
Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.
The company's corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in both cities for its snack company, which makes up about 80 per cent of current sales. Kellogg's three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.
Companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.
Shares of Kellogg Co. jumped 8 per cent to $73.29 before the opening bell Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local
Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him
PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru
Millions affected by devastating floods in Bangladesh
Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26
You don't have to be an artist to be creative!
Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle
Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport
No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal