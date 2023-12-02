Snapdeal likely to raise funds in less than 5-6 years, exploring both private and public avenues, says CEO Himanshu Chakrawarti

Overall the growth pattern does look soft, but we are not impacted in the value segment. This is because of the nature of the shift that is happening. If you look at the value lifestyle segment where we operate, approximately 75 per cent are mom and pop stores, bazaars, mandis. Around 17 per cent are organised retail. Just 8 per cent are online. And here, more and more new customers are coming because the internet base in India is fairly large. They are coming from in from the other two categories.